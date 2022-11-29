A workshop to boost the Bemboka community's emergency preparedness was held recently, using a state of the art simulation table.
Following on from the formation of a Community-led Resilience Team (CRT) in Bemboka, the workshop was planned to further engage community and raise awareness about emergency preparedness.
Red Cross and the Bemboka CRT co-hosted the workshop, which was well attended with more than 30 community members participating.
Utilising a state-of-the-art 3D simulation table, provided and operated by the Canberra Joint Region Organisation, participants were invited to actively build the geographic landscape of Bemboka, mark community assets and resources and identify risk of fire and flood.
READ ALSO:
A natural disaster was also simulated to allow participants to view how it might affect the area.
The activity fostered conversations about historical information on previous disasters, personal preparedness and lived experience.
Red Cross said it was supporting interested communities to establish Community-led Resilience Teams across the Bega Valley.
The model assisted communities to work together on community and individual preparedness and to get the word out about the importance of being prepared.
A Red Cross Disaster Preparedness initiative, CRTs are run by residents for residents. They work closely with other emergency service agencies such as RFS and SES to help communities be prepared for emergencies.
For more information about CRTs, contact Red Cross recovery and resilience officer Kaley Morrissey on 0499 303 516.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.