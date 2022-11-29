Bega District News
Bermagui Beach Hotel wins AHA best deluxe pub accommodation in Australia

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 2:59pm
Bermagui Beach Hotel is on a high after finding out it has been voted Australia's best deluxe pub accommodation.

