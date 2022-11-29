Bermagui Beach Hotel is on a high after finding out it has been voted Australia's best deluxe pub accommodation.
National winners of the Australian Hotel Association Awards were announced on Monday night at a gala event on Sydney Harbour.
Co-owner Luke Redmond was in attendance after the Far South Coast venue took out the state title in late October.
"It's phenomenal news. We're over the moon. It's a lot to take in," he told ACM as he returned to the Far South Coast on Tuesday, November 29.
Mr Redmond said he was incredibly proud of his colleagues and the entire team that made the hotel's redevelopment so successful.
He and Yannis Gantner - along with their respective partners Lou and Claire - purchased the hotel five years ago with a vision to create something special.
"It was always on our radar as to what to do with the spaces. Then once we started, it kept evolving and I think it went far beyond what we envisioned," Mr Redmond said.
"Everyone has worked so hard on it all and I'm excited to tell the team the great news."
The Bermagui Beach Hotel clearly has a prime location with views over Horseshoe Bay and Gulaga. However, for Mr Redmond it was about "the whole package'.
"It also comes down to the attention to detail and thought that has gone into what we offer, and the functionality of the rooms.
"The tradies have put in so much effort, right through to what tiles were used. Good quality, locally sourced materials, beautifully engineered windows and doors.
"Having these people around us and giving advice on the vision we could see, through to completion, has been priceless.
"It's a real pleasure now, from the moment you open the front door to walk someone through.
"We're incredibly proud."
Mr Redmond said with plans to begin a redevelopment on neighbouring Beachview Motel, which they recently took over, the AHA award had given them a great deal of confidence they were on the right track.
