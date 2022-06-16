Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bermagui's Moodji Farm celebrates seniors with gardening activities and weaving workshop with Yuin artist Cheryl Davidson

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Power, Kym Hawes, and Leila McClelland plant indigofera and black wattle saplings in toilet paper recycled toilet paper roles that were brought to the farm by the community. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

Moodji Farm is a fully operational Indigenous-centred urban farm located on Merrimans Aboriginal Lands Council land adjoining Bermagui Preschool in the centre of the Far South Coast town of Bermagui.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.