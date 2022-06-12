Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Queen's Birthday Honours: Peter Florance's legacy of service to his community

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
June 12 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter Florance is quick to point out he does not serve his community with accolades in mind and that he is simply one among many.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.