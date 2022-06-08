Bega Valley's first responders thanked and RFS recipients awarded National Emergency Medals

Bega Valley first responders have been thanked for all their efforts in assisting and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community.
Fortem Australia community engagement coordinator Jacqueline Smith said Thank a First Responder Day, June 8, was an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental health and well-being of first responders.
A morning tea was held at the Bega Civic Centre and hosted first responders along with their families and friends, as well as mental health workers and those in the bushfire recovery space.
"On behalf of Fortem and the Bega Valley community I want to let our first responders and their families know that they're recognised, appreciated, and valued.
"We see you, we know you hardly had a chance to catch your breath after the bushfires, before floods, COVID, and everything else just came rolling in," said Ms Smith.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick spoke at the event and thanked the first responders for their service and for often having to put themselves in dangerous situations to serve others. He made a heartfelt acknowledgement to the Bega Valley first responders for the efforts during the 2019/20 bushfires.
"The biggest thing I can say is thank you for what you do. You go above and beyond what is expected, it's great to serve but when you put your own life at risk to serve others, that's the ultimate thing," he said.
Superintendent district manager Far South Coast Angus Barnes was invited to award six National Emergency Medals to members of various Far South Coast brigades.
The award recipients were Kerri-Lee Harris, Craig Butt, Adele Thomson, Tim Williamson, Dom Firth, and district coordinator Far South Coast Daniel Osbourne.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
