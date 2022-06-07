Bemboka hosts bushfire recovery dinner and panel on Indigenous and multi-generational family histories

A community dinner was hosted at Bemboka Memorial Hall on Saturday June 4, organised by bushfire recovery teams from Red Cross, St Vincent de Paul and Bega Valley Shire Council.
The intention behind the event was to bring the community together and celebrate the village of Bemboka and foster community resilience post-bushfire.
Just over 90 people were served an incredible four course meal thanks to a grant from Bega Valley Shire Council. The menu was created by Jo Riley-Fitzer and put together by members of Sapphire Community Projects. The dinner service was seamlessly carried out by the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast (SJA).
A large sum of the grant money went towards buying the food, but as the volunteers had offered their own time to assist in the kitchen, the rest of the money was donated towards SJA's It's Up To Us housing campaign.
The menu was inspired by the theme of the evening - a tale as old as time - and was inspired by retro dishes such as French onion soup, prawn cocktails, fraiche chicken, lamb shank shepherd's pie, followed by a dessert of tiramisu or golden syrup dumplings.
The meal was followed by two panels of local speakers hosted by South Coast Australian chef and TV presenter Paul West.
A First Nations history of the area was presented by panel members of the Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council, Jody Lloyd, Marcus Mundy, and chairperson Donna Aldridge.
The Indigenous history included accounts of historical rock carvings and sacred sites in the area, feasting ceremonies, as well as trade and travel routes. The Bega LALC also shared insight into how they were working with land owners to access knowledge and insight into these histories.
The second panel presented perspectives from long-term Bemboka community members, Brad Bobbin, John Cullen, Diana Armstrong and Ian Alcock - most of whom were from third or fourth generation families.
Their conversation focused on historical accounts of Bemboka, including stories about growing up in the area and what it was like to go to school, the life story of a bush nurse, and the 1952 bushfire.
The discussions were recorded by Bega Valley Shire Library and would be archived for the future.
Community development officer for Northern Bega Valley Shire Vanessa Spinelli said, "thanks to Paul West's brilliant hosting, the conversations have wisdom, sincerity and lots of laughs."
Music on the night was played by Bega Valley up and coming performer Tristian Flower.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
