North of Eden trickles out new limited edition barrel-aged gins with artwork inspired by shire's wooden bridge network

On the nose it's very much like a gin, but when you taste it there are vanillin butterscotch notes - characteristic of a whisky.
However, the end notes include the clean taste of a gin that people have come to recognise from the Stony Creek distillery on the Far South Coast.
Gavin Hughes from North of Eden said brand new French Oak barrels were used to create this unique flavour sensation.
"Usually people use barrels that have been used for something else and put their gin in it, but we've used brand new barrels and as a consequence what we've created is a product which really sits at the mid point of a gin and a whisky," he said.
"The characteristics that give it the whisky element all come from the barrel."
The drink was dubbed The Bridge, due to it being a "bridge" between a gin and a whisky and also to recognise the iconography of the wooden bridges that line coastal roads along the Sapphire Coast.
North of Eden had planned to do a series of "Bridge" products, which would all be limited release editions. Only a few hundred of the bottles would be made and sold. Around half of the first iteration in The Bridge series, released just 10 days ago, had already been sold.
"What we're finding is that when people taste it, they want to buy a bottle," he said.
The watercolour artwork on the front of the bottles and pen and ink design on the back was created by South Coast fine artist Bonnie McArthur.
The first iteration in The Bridge series has even been internationally recognised, winning a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022.
"The next release of The Bridge would be a little bit different because we're using a different barrel on every expression and so next time we plan to put a different bridge on the label," said Mr Hughes.
Gin or whisky lovers could sip it neat or on the rocks, but Mr Hughes said it would also make a lovely Old-fashioned or Manhattan cocktail.
"It's a lovely winter-warmer," he said.
The Bridge can be purchased online, at selected Far South Coast bottle shops, or at North of Eden's cellar door at 13594 Princes Hwy, Stony Creek NSW 2550.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
