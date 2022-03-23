Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

North of Eden Gin gets world class status with gold award at International spirit competition

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated March 23 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North of Eden Gin has once again proved their gin is world class by taking home a prestigious gold award that is only given out to the very best spirits on the global stage.

North of Eden's Gavin Hughes and Karen Touchie are incredibly proud of being awarded gold to their The Admiral gin at the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London. Photo: David Rogers
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.