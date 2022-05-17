Bega and Pambula sites allocated for Social Justice Advocates transportable housing units

The Pambula location for two housing units, purchased on behalf of the community by the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast (SJA), has been allocated.
Two transportable units will be located at the Reflections Holiday Park in Pambula within the fortnight.
Another site at Bega has also been in discussion, with Bega Uniting Church offering land behind their establishment, however SJA would need to put in a development application to use the location.
SJA president Mick Brosnan said four sites at each location had been offered to the charity, but a trial period with two units at each would be needed to determine whether the units were appropriately situated.
"We've got to set them up, plumb them because they've got their own kitchens and bathrooms. We've then got to set up a little veranda and patio around the front and make sure everything's fine."
Volunteer tradespeople had already put their hands up to help install the units at the Pambula site, however Mr Brosnan was still on the hunt for a volunteer electrician who could help out.
The units would be offered to occupants for 180 days, however Mr Brosnan was meeting with Council later this week to discuss what the process would be in the case tenants needed more time.
"I'm not worried by that, because these are crisis housing units, they are not supposed to be permanent. But in saying that there are more sites available down the track if we decided to do something more long-term," said Mr Brosnan.
The Pambula caravan park operates on crown land, meaning council has regulations about the management of that land. One of those regulations was that only a certain number of short-term positions could be allocated, so SJA would take a couple of those places for the units.
A memorandum of understanding and lease would be signed between the park operators and charity, with considered costs for sewerage, power, and water.
"It's really independent of the Council, the Council just have regulations on how many long-term and short-term sites there are. If we want to go for long-term sites then they must approve that," he said.
Mr Bosnan said Bega Uniting Church plan to work towards converting their site into social and affordable housing in the future, but in the interim SJA could use it to place two units, with the option for more after the trial. Those two units were to be purchased within the week.
"I have to put in a DA for those two, and I intend to do that, it's not going to put me off at all," he said.
"While Council are sticking to the rules by the letter, they do understand and they are very supportive."
SJA said it chose the Pambula and Bega locations to support homelessness across the scope of the Shire, but they hoped to be able to house an additional two units somewhere in Eden.
"I would prefer to have the final two down in Eden but if we can't we certainly have options open to us at Bega and Pambula."
Mr Brosan said SJA was still on the hunt for people who might have a block of land, residentially zoned, who could come to an agreement with the charity for the next fives years or so.
Through various fundraisers in the community, the SJA It's Up To Us Campaign total was already over $200,000, taking into account the money from the sale of SJA's previous two-bedroom housing unit.
Around $160,000 had been raised directly by the community.
"We want the community to know we are spending their money on what we said we would - that is - units for homeless.
"They gave us the money and so here you go folks we're doing what we said we would do, and in about a fortnight the first two should be ready to go," said Mr Brosnan.
Tenants to be housed in the units were to be decided by Mission Australia and South East Women and Children Services (SEWACS).
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
