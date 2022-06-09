Students build confidence and connections through Sapphire Coast Learning Community Music Camp participation

Now in its twelfth year, the recent Sapphire Coast Learning Community (SCLC) Music Camp provided Years 5 to 10 students with an interest in music and performance the opportunity to learn, rehearse and perform repertoire facilitated by professional musicians.
An important part of the camp structure is the chance Year 10 students have to mentor younger kids, usually having attended themselves over many years and keen to take on support roles as part of a program they value.
Candy McVeity, Bega Valley Public School assistant principal and teacher has been on the SCLC music camp organising committee since its inception in 2010 and said the camp was open to all local public school students of any abilities.
"We differentiate the program so everyone succeeds and has a fantastic time," Candy said.
Aimed at delivering tuition and networking opportunities in the company of peers, the music camp offered many workshops including guitar, vocal, wind, brass, percussion, marimba, keyboard, music composition, performance arts, stage band and rock band.
Three days of the camp were held at Kianinny Bush Cabins in Tathra from Monday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 1, with a fourth day at Bega Commemorative Civic Centre on Thursday June 2, culminating in a concert.
Year 7 Bega High School (BHS) student and trombonist Matreya van de Scheur enjoyed attending for the first time this year and said she intended to do so again in 2023.
"I quite liked the fact there was free time to rehearse for the talent show and cabin performances," Matreya said.
"There were a lot of things the whole camp did together and the 70s theme meant we learnt music I didn't already know."
For first-timers participation and performance could seem a little daunting, but the mentorship provided by older students gave extra guidance and encouragement.
Forty-seven Bega High School students attended the camp, seven of whom were mentors and the driving force of organisation and leadership of students attending.
Candy said the mentor component gave a leadership option to kids in Year 10, some of whom had been attending each year since they were in Year 5.
"It hands some responsibility over to the kids and makes things more achievable - they are so into it and so enthusiastic when their time comes to mentor," Candy said.
BHS Year 10 student and vocalist Mayarae Navarrete has been a long term camp attendee and was thrilled to be able to be a mentor this year.
Reflecting on her earlier years of involvement, Mayarae recalled how the presence of mentors had been reassuring.
"You could always go to them and they were not as busy as teachers, it was nice to have a support person there if you needed anything," she said.
The SCLC music camp committee also included Wolumla Public School principal Peter Claxton, BHS teacher Tom Shapcott and Eden Marine High School teacher Sam Martin, and Candy said they felt the annual event had been fantastic overall this year.
"These kids are so into music and into collaborating together. I know adults who have gone when they were younger, and this is what they talk about when I see them, music, not what they learned at maths," she said
"The SLSC stage band gives participants who are highly skilled a chance tour and play regularly around the area. This has come out of the camp made and has made a difference to so many lives," Candy said.
This was true for Mayarae, who said coming together with the stage band had been a really positive experience.
"Touring with the stage band is the funnest thing I have done! We practice really cool songs and perform at events," Mayarae said.
"I have improved my music skills and met heaps of friends. We are definitely treated more like an adult and having supportive people around me made me come out of my comfort zone."
Mayarae said her older brother's involvement had been a big part of why she joined the stage band.
"Max was also in it and the age range is quite big, having a sibling there was really cool. The experience helped me grow and become more independent," she said.
"I would like be involved future years and come back as more of a teacher, it's so great being around people who are into music and have similar interests."
Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.
