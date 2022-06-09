Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Students build confidence and connections through Sapphire Coast Learning Community Music Camp participation

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
June 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now in its twelfth year, the recent Sapphire Coast Learning Community (SCLC) Music Camp provided Years 5 to 10 students with an interest in music and performance the opportunity to learn, rehearse and perform repertoire facilitated by professional musicians.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.