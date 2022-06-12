Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Queen's Birthday Honours: Pambula's Jim Clark dedicated to 'betterment of others'

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
June 12 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pambula's Jim Clark is being awarded an OAM for his dedication to youth and his community.

Pambula's Jim Clark says in his 49 years of volunteering, what keeps him going is the joy in meeting other likeminded people and the rewarding feeling of making a positive difference in people's lives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.