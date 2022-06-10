Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Regenerating childhood imagination, creativity through new musical program in Bega Valley

Updated June 10 2022 - 3:15am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following bushfires and a pandemic, Bega Valley children are having their confidence lifted and their voices heard as they create original musical compositions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.