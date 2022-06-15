Bega District News
Inaugural Far South Coast Careers Expo to showcase wealth of opportunities for students

Updated June 15 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:30am
The inaugural Far South Coast Careers Expo will be held in Bega this Friday, June 17, organised by the Far South Coast Careers Advisers Network in conjunction with Regional Industry Education Partnerships.

