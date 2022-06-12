Bega District News
Our People

Queen's Birthday Honours: Emergency Services Medal awarded to Caron Parfitt of Bermagui Marine Rescue

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
June 12 2022 - 1:00pm
Bermagui Marine Rescue Unit Commander Caron Parfitt has been recognised for her dedication, commitment, and service to the organisation. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

A volunteer member of Bermagui Marine Rescue since 2013, Caron Parfitt has been formally recognised for her commitment and dedication by being awarded an Emergency Services Medal in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.

Local News

