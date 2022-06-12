Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Queen's Birthday Honours: John Reed's four decades of firefighting service, leadership

June 12 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Reed has given exceptional service to the Monaro community as a NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter for the past 45 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.