Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Queen's Birthday Honours: Tathra's Margaret Taylor presented with the Medal of the Order of Australia

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:20am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tathra's Margaret Taylor is being presented with the Medal of the Order of Australia as part of the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours List. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

It's impossible to put your finger on just one way Margaret Taylor has served her community because she has dedicated so many of her almost 70 years to bettering the lives of those around her.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.