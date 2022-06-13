Four rescued from overturned boat off Haycock Point, near Eden

Eden Water Police, Marine Rescue Merimbula and Pambula Surf Life Saving Club (PSLSC) were called out on Monday, June 13 at about 10.30am after a boat capsized near Haycock Point.
There were three men and a male child on board the 6m runabout which capsized in about 2m of south westerly swell.
Advertisement
Eden Water Police sent two vessels to the location, Marine Rescue one vessel and PSLSC sent its inflatible rescue boat with two people on board.
The Westpac Lifesaver rescue helicopter was also called in case air back up was needed.
After the boat capsized one of the three men was able to sit on top of the upturned boat and was fortunately still able to use his mobile phone to call triple zero.
READ ALSO:
Three people were picked up by the PSLSC inflatible and transferred to the police vessel, and the fourth was picked up by the Water Police. Three of the four people on board were wearing life jackets.
Sergeant Steven Judd of the Eden Water Police said they were all put on board the police boat and taken to Eden.
"The circumstances of the capsize are being investigated. They were treated by Ambulance paramedics for shock and cold. They had been in the water for 30-40 minutes," Sergeant Judd said.
The water temperature was 15-16 degrees but the south westerly would have contributed a strong chill factor for those in the water.
Sergeant Judd said it was not possible to recover the capsized boat. Marine Rescue Merimbula said the overturned vessel was still out at Haycock and would be retrieved when it was safe to do so and asked people to be mindful of this navigation hazard if in the area.
It has been a busy weekend for Far South Coast lifesavers. On Sunday, June 12 there was a rescue of a rock fisher by Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving teams at McKenzie's Beach "in challenging conditions".
This was followed by a call for the Narooma and Bermagui teams to go to Mystery Bay for a swimmer in distress.
Surf Life Savers warn there are still hazardous surf conditions and urge people to be safe in and around the water.
Something on your mind? Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Advertisement
Voice of Real Australia
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.