Large turnout for Merimbula WinterSun splash n dash, with Sydney swimmers leading the way

This year's WinterSun festival swim events were a hit with more than 45 swimmers registering for the 120-metre swim dubbed the Splash n Dash at Mitchies Jetty on Saturday, June 11.
It was a brave group, given the swimmers hit the water at 8am on a brisk winter morning.
WinterSun organiser Lynn McColl said she and the team were overwhelmed by the extent of support from people on the day and was really happy with how many people turned up for it.
"It was fantastic that we had so many locals and visitors turn up," she said.
WinterSun Festival committee member Jacqui Smith said the winter swim event had started off as an idea, that most people found "a little crazy", but turned into a hugely successful and popular part of the WinterSun festival.
"Numbers have grown this year and the event is gaining momentum," she said.
Ms Smith said it was "so nice" to see such a wide demographic of people take part in the swim, from different ages to varied swimming outfits.
"I think everyone who signs up for it, is just in it for the fun and we had a range of people wearing different outfits for the swim from some wearing budgie smugglers to others fully suited up in a wetsuit," she said.
WinterSun committee member Amanda Heather said she was delighted to see people coming from as far as Sydney to get involved in the festival's activities over the weekend.
"The two guys who won were actually from Sydney and it was fantastic to see them take part," she said.
The first Sydney Swimmer to win was Keelan Bridge who completed the 1.2km Jetty to Jetty race in 15 minutes and 23 seconds.
The second Sydney swimmer Kaz Boskovic closely followed arriving 16 seconds later. The third winner, Andrew Michelin was a Sapphire Coast local who arrived three minutes later and coincidentally was the first person to register for the swim.
Ms Heather said it was an "impressive result" from all three swimmers and said she was thrilled to see such enthusiastic involvement from everyone involved on the day.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
