Rock fisherman rescued in hazardous conditions near Batemans Bay

Updated June 12 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:46am
A 34 year-old rock fisherman has narrowly escaped drowning after being washed into the sea at Pretty Point near Batemans Bay Sunday morning, June 12, thanks to the skills of a highly experienced Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) crew.

