There's good news for Telstra mobile users in Eden, despite the loss of service earlier on Wednesday, November 29.
The mobile tower and its reduced coverage from what was originally available from the Fishermen's Club site has been a sore point for residents for some time.
After the club was demolished and with it the tower on top of the building, a tower of lower height was installed as a temporary measure to replace it.
Eventually the tower was to go on a subdivided site as part of the Sapphire of Eden development but with the delays to the development and the site listed for sale, the future for a mobile tower appeared under question.
Telstra regional general manager Chris Taylor said Telstra had been able to secure a cell on wheels close to the height of the original tower.
"We expect to have that up and running by late tomorrow and it should be closer to the original," Mr Taylor said.
"More height will improve the coverage and provide a better reach," he said.
He said customers were warned about a possible outage due to upgrade works.
"We're actively looking for an alternative location, we're not intending to wait for the development to take place," Mr Taylor said.
Asked about the Uniting Church site and whether talks had taken place with church officials, Mr Taylor said the church land "was being considered along with other possibilities".
The news of improved coverage from a taller temporary tower will come as a great relief especially for the community, retail outlets in town and those further afield who lost coverage when the original tower was taken down.
The improved coverage comes in time for the Christmas holiday season with a busy cruise schedule planned over December and January.
