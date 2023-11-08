There is a potential solution to Eden's mobile blackspots that could provide an answer to the problems being experienced by the community and cruise visitors.
The Eden Uniting Church has indicated that it would be open to discussions about locating a tower on the church's land, although Peter Skelton said it was something that would have to be put to the congregation for agreement.
It offers the possibility of a ready-made solution just metres away from the existing tower site.
The church has land close to the original site of the mobile tower. The temporary replacement tower has a smaller footprint of coverage leaving key areas such as the wharf with limited mobile coverage.
Telstra Regional General Manager Chris Taylor said Telstra had to decommission the mobile base station at Eden when the Fisherman's Club was demolished.
"We installed a temporary mobile tower to ensure the community continued to have some mobile coverage while the site was being redeveloped," Mr Taylor said.
"We'd planned to install a permanent mobile base station on the new development but are now exploring alternative sites due to construction delays at the site.
"We're working to restore full coverage to the area as quickly as possible and we thank everyone for their patience," Mr Taylor said.
Mr Skelton said the Uniting Church had the land and added they would be happy to discuss options with the relevant parties.
"But basically it's up to Telstra or its contractors to make a proposal," Mr Skelton said.
He felt that because of the inadequacy of the temporary tower there was a mood to assist if possible with a solution, especially given the church had the land available.
Mr Taylor said the temporary mobile site would remain in place until a permanent facility was up and running.
"In the meantime, residents can improve their mobile coverage by using their nbn connection to access Wi-Fi calling (find information at telstra.com.au/support/mobiles-devices/telstra-wifi-calling). This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls," Mr Taylor said.
