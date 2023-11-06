Bega District News
Join the Pambula MAD team on Jay's Mission Melanoma Walk

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
November 7 2023 - 10:37am
The MAD event in 2021 saw around 1000 people gather at the Discovery Parks Pambula Beach site. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Residents from across the Bega Valley Shire are encouraged to join the Pambula MAD team in an 8km walk to support the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation with Jay's Mission Melanoma Walk 2023.

