Join the Pambula MAD team on Jay's Mission Melanoma Walk

Residents from across the Bega Valley Shire are encouraged to join the Pambula MAD team in an 8km walk to support the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation with Jay's Mission Melanoma Walk 2023.
The walk will be part of Jay's 621km walk from Merimbula to Port Melbourne, which will begin after a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and a representative from Tracey Beasley's family at Spencer Park Merimbula, on Saturday November 18.
Local musicians Candy McVeity accompanied by Conrad, will provide some music followed by the walkers marching to the beat of the Stonewave Taiko Drummers as they begin the marathon walk.
Members of the community are welcome to register to join the walkers as they travel from Merimbula to Pambula, finishing at Robert Smith's Homemakers where the walkers will enjoy a BBQ with compliments from Pambula Rotary, and can have the opportunity to stop and receive a free skin spot check.
"We are honoured the Australia Skin Cancer Foundation selected Tracey Beasley's photo to be featured on the truck in her memory, keeping her flame alight," Pambula Melanoma Awareness Day committee member, Louise Yeoman said.
"Tracey's legacy for raising melanoma awareness continues as the truck rolls around Australia offering free skin checks and education."
The walk will begin at 8am, people interested in partaking will need to register to join the pambula-mad-team online. The registration cost is $99 which will go towards Jay's fundraiser walk for further research for Melanoma patients. So far the cause has raised $71,993.
Registered walkers on the day will receive a free brimmed hat, free long sleeve shirt, BBQ provided by Pambula Rotary and a free skin cancer spot check.
The Skin check truck will be offering free spot checks at Merimbula Beach Street on Friday November 17 and at Robert Smiths Furniture in Pambula on Saturday November 18.
For those who will not get the time to check for melanoma during the free spot checks, the message from organisers of the event is that people need to book in regularly with your GP, or skin cancer clinic, for a full body check every 12 months, or earlier if you notice any spots change.
Australia has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the world with one person being diagnosed every 30 minutes. It is estimated 1300 people will die from melanoma in Australia this year. It is the most common cancer for Australians 15 - 39 years old and the third most common cancer in Australia. The good news is early detection can be effectively treated.
For anyone that is unable to attend the walk, they can also help raise funds for the cause by attending Longstocking Brewery's evening of entertainment with local band Salt on Friday November 17. With a $25 entry fee, the funds raised from attendance numbers will be donated straight back to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation fundraiser.
Those looking to donate directly to the cause instead can do so by visiting the jaysmissionmelanomawalk website.
