The sounds of engines idling was like music to the ears as hundreds of people filtered through the gates of the showground, ready to marvel at the array of collectable vehicles parked on the Cobargo showgrounds.
Proud vehicle owners stood beside their cars, trucks and bikes at the inaugural Classics at Cobargo show and with over 250 vehicles on display onlookers had lots to feast their eyes on.
From vintage cars of all makes and models, to trucks, bikes and more, many attendants and participants noted they were thrilled to see such an event showcasing some of the "hottest wheels in town".
For event organiser Mel Britton the event proved to be an even bigger success than she ever imagined with people travelling from all around to participate and numbers of entrants being double the size she'd expected.
"By eight am I knew it was going to be big, we actually had trucks and cars parked here last night that had driven from Dubbo, Gosford and all over the place, just to come to a show at Cobargo," she said.
"They were all so keen and really wanted to support the kids."
Ms Britton said all proceeds earned at the gate were going straight back into the Cobargo and Quaama communities, with the funds being split between both towns' primary schools.
"We haven't got an exact total at the moment but we're pretty sure it will be over $10,000 raised," she said.
Rick and Joan Fletcher were all smiles at the inaugural Classics at Cobargo event as they happily shared their love of old cars with onlookers.
In the case of their chosen car of the day, their 1953 Riley they recounted the memories they had of picking it up four years ago.
"It's an original car but a lot of it was in bits in the boot, so while the body was in good condition, mechanically I had to do a lot of restoration," Rick said.
"It's probably taken me the four years and it's still going," he said with a grin.
"What's unique with is it's a 1953 car and when you're driving it you're getting the 1950s experience which is considerably different," he said.
"Just getting out of the suicide doors is something that people are just not used to and it's got nice leather upholstery and wood work in the interior."
Rick and Joan said it had been "lovely to see so many exhibitors with a terrific variety of vehicles, trucks and bikes and seeing people support the event, knowing it was going back into helping the local community and schools".
Eden resident and proud owner of his 1964 EH Holden Rodney Kebby said while it's only been five sweet years since he's owned the car of his dreams, he's glad to finally realise his childhood dream.
Since getting it he's done the car up with a luxurious interior, investing around $1800 of Italian red leather to contrast beautifully with the black sleek body of his car.
"I just love old cars, they were built to last and this is the best year model of the EH Holdens in my opinion," he said.
Mr Kebby said he had really enjoyed seeing the turnout on the day and hoped to see it become a regular event.
"It's such a great day for everybody to come out and see the old cars, just up from here is a XUI Holden which was incidentally my first car," he said.
Bega resident and proud owner of a 1971 Falcon Fairmont Bob Russell said he had owned the car for 42 years and had purchased it at around $3000 at the time.
"It's a beautiful old car, I bought it brand new at the Ford dealership in Bega back in the day," he said.
Mr Russell said he was delighted with how the day had turned out and was especially happy that the rain had held off long enough for people to make the most of the show.
"It's been a great day, I've seen people I hadn't seen for yonks, I've driven trucks all my life and you meet so many people that you then don't see for years, so it's wonderful to see them again here," he said.
Looking back on the positive feedback of the day Ms Britton said she and members of the Far South Coast Classics Car Club, were looking at putting the event on every second year.
"We might be doing it every second year, so that one year it's the Cooma car show and the next it's ours," she said.
"We'll look into it at our next committee meeting at the end of the month."
Ms Britton said she and the committee wanted to thank the community, attendants, participants and especially the local businesses and sponsors that had gotten behind them in making the event happen.
"Lots of local companies came on board as soon as we mentioned it and they've backed us the whole way, they've just been brilliant," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.