Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Gloves up for Far South Coast duo on Gold Coast for Masters Boxing Australia 'Golden Gloves' tournament

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated November 3 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Sinclair inside the Cut Throat Boxing studio in Millingandi. Picture by James Parker
Michael Sinclair inside the Cut Throat Boxing studio in Millingandi. Picture by James Parker

Cut throat straight razors and 16oz boxing gloves don't mix, but for Michael Sinclair, they work in tandem to teach him focus and how to keep calm under high pressure, especially in the boxing ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.