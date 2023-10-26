Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bega swimming pool family managers to towel off at end of current season

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:29pm, first published October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 48 years of school swimming carnivals, 24-hour charity swims, lessons, early mornings, trophies, smiles and tears, and building a life dedicated to being around what has become a generational waterhole, the Bega War Memorial Swimming Pool's Philipzen family are leaving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.