Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Eden's Djing.gi Gudjaagalali clinic is being recognised for their exceptional work at the National Rural and Remote Health Awards

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:32pm, first published October 25 2023 - 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Djing.gii Gudjaagalali Kids Clinic staff celebrating being listed as finalists in the 2023 National Rural and Remote Health Awards are (from left) Anna McAmish, Nicole Bax, Dr Corin Miller and Michele Polach.
Djing.gii Gudjaagalali Kids Clinic staff celebrating being listed as finalists in the 2023 National Rural and Remote Health Awards are (from left) Anna McAmish, Nicole Bax, Dr Corin Miller and Michele Polach.

Nestled within the walls of the Eden Marine High School lies an innovative kids clinic bringing support to children's health, well-being and learning, which has been so successful it's been listed as a finalist for several national awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.