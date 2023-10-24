Bega District News
South Coast rattled by small earthquake near Cobargo, felt up to 30km away

By Ben Smyth
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:32pm, first published October 25 2023 - 9:59am
As if the Cobargo and Quaama area hasn't had enough to deal with of late, a small earthquake shook the region on Tuesday night.

