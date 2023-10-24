After Far South Coast's junior soccer players were crowned among the best on the coast, with the under-11 boys reaching their final and the girls team winning the Coasties Spring Cup, it was the senior rep teams' turn on October 21 and 22.
Having laced up their boots and taken to the field at Berrambool Sporting Complex, under-18s and first grade men and women from the Far South Coast, Southern Tablelands, Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven competed for the Senior Branch Champions soccer tournament.
Far South Coast Football Association (FSCA) representative coordinator Peter Rees said it went really well across the board and the teams were competitive.
"We do punch above our weight, I think in most things, in country areas, you've got to if you want to do well, [we're] always underestimated," Rees said.
"Both the [FSCA] women's U18s and senior women's both made the finals, so that was really pleasing, but they weren't quite good enough to get there in the end."
During the round robin tournament, first grade Shoalhaven remained undefeated with scores of 4-0 against Southern Tablelands and 2-0 against Eurobodalla.
In a game against Shoalhaven, the valiant Far South Coast squad went down 4-1, before the repeat game was played during the final on Sunday, where Shoalhaven remained undefeated.
"They had to play Shoalhaven in the afternoon, and Shoalhaven only beat them 2-1 in the final, so there was improvement there in that final," Rees said.
"And the ladies (U18) played Eurobodalla in the finals, and they lost that 1-0, but you know, everyone was happy with how their groups played, so we can't ask for anything better than that."
The men's 18 and the first grade were both in a hunt to get a finals position on the last game, but neither team was able to defeat Shoalhaven.
Rees said players rarely have the opportunity to play a home game for representative football between 10 and 16, due to a lack of facilities available to host.
"There are plenty of men and women there who started playing at 10 years of age and never played at home, until now, so it was a great experience," he said.
