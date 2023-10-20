Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Far South Coast Football team wins Coasties Cup, Senior Branch Champions soccer tournament to follow

James Parker
By James Parker
October 20 2023 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under-11 Far South Coast Football team 'Coasties' win the Coasties Spring Cup at Moruya. Picture supplied
Under-11 Far South Coast Football team 'Coasties' win the Coasties Spring Cup at Moruya. Picture supplied

Far South Coast's junior soccer players have been crowned among the best on the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.