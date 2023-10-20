Far South Coast's junior soccer players have been crowned among the best on the coast.
For the first time in years, under-10 and 11 soccer representatives took to the field in Moruya in hopes to secure the Coasties Spring Cup.
While the Far South Coast Football Association's (FSCA) under-11 boys reached their final, the girls team went one step further and clinched the tournament victory.
The title of Junior Girls Best and Fairest was also awarded to FSCA football player Isla during the Eurobodalla Football Association-run competition.
FSCA representative coordinator Peter Rees said the result was fantastic, with a great collection of players from the Bega Devils, Merimbula Grasshoppers, Bemboka Braves, Pambula United, Tathra United, Wolumla, Eden Killer Whales, and Mallacoota.
Now it's the senior representative teams who will be taking the field at Berrambool Sporting Complex near Merimbula, as they compete in the Senior Branch Champions soccer tournament on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.
Rees said the championship on the weekend was for both under-18s and first grade men and women teams from the Far South Coast, Southern Tablelands, Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, and will be conducted as a round robin.
"Matches are one hour games, they are 30 minute halves, everyone plays two games on the Saturday and one game on the Sunday, and then the finals are Sunday afternoon," Rees said.
"There's 28 games all up [and] 16 teams, so it's a busy schedule.
"We start at 9am [Saturday] morning, the last game kicks off at 5.45pm tomorrow evening, and then 9am again Sunday morning, then the finals are 3pm in the afternoon.
"It's an annual event, we play it every year, we played it at Moruya last year, and we're playing it down at Berrambool every second year."
