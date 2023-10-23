Bega District News
Town crier Alan Moyse with passengers Julie, Joy, Terry and 'their tour guide' Karen. Picture by James Parker
The Bega Valley town crier, Alan Moyse, rang forth and welcomed the 292m long Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas and its passengers to the Port of Eden, the first of 41 cruise ships with up to 70,000 potential passengers who will explore the Far South Coast over the 2023/24 season.

