The Bega Valley town crier, Alan Moyse, rang forth and welcomed the 292m long Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas and its passengers to the Port of Eden, the first of 41 cruise ships with up to 70,000 potential passengers who will explore the Far South Coast over the 2023/24 season.
Standing nervously nearby yet equally excited, a lady whispered into the ear of the town crier, alerting him of the names of her niece, nephew and sister, who had just departed, and were yet to see her at the end of the wharf.
"Oyez, oyez (pronounced oh yay), a big welcome to Julie, Terry and Joy, whose guide is eagerly awaiting their presence, [and] she suggests that a little more walking and a little less champagning and orange juice at breakfast might be in order today," Mr Moyse exclaimed.
"Otherwise, Welcome to Eden."
Among the passengers, residents from the Central Coast, Scott and Tanya Waugh, on their 24th cruise, said it was their first time in Eden and were excited to see the museum and lookouts, while New Zealand residents Reynar, on his 41st cruise, and Aku, were looking forward to having a "nosey around the place".
On the wharf, a keen fisherman and his wife from Paraparaumu in New Zealand hadn't made it past the 'Legal Bag and Size fishing rules sign'. They gazed in amazement at the variety of fish in Australian waters, before they left to learn more about the fishing and killer whale history of Eden.
Cruise Eden manager Debbie Meers was excited to welcome in the new season on Monday, October 23, and said passengers had a multitude of tours available including oysters at Wheelers, a cruise in Twofold Bay, trip to Merimbula, a photography tour with Peter Whiter, and a villages of the Sapphire Coast experience.
"The Brilliance of the Seas is on its maiden voyage into Eden and has 2200 passengers on board, and it's going to be a fabulous day," Ms Meers said.
"Our welcome ambassadors in red, our volunteer team are all ready and geared up with a new port guide for Eden to tell them all about the things they can do and see in their day here."
Multiple market stall owners had established themselves and their products at the entrance to the port.
David Gully from Bellas Kids Creations, who had departed the same ship in Sydney on October 22 after a 17-night cruise from Honolulu, said cruise ship season was the start of economic and tourist prosperity.
"It's obviously a huge benefit immediately to the district, but also it exposes new people to the Sapphire Coast and the area as well," Mr Gully said.
"We've had a number of comments over the years of people [who] have come here, loved the area, and said, 'We'll come back next year in the caravan'.
"So there's an ongoing benefit."
On Imlay Street, co-owner for Eden Antiques Collectables and Old Wares, Jason Houston said cruise ship day was always welcomed, and suggested more people experience Eden, the stores, and market stalls when ships dock in port.
"It's been a great boom for the Eden business community and the community in itself, [and] I think everyone looks forward to the energy, the anticipation, and the hustle and bustle of the cruise ships," Mr Houston said.
