Joyce McGill says she can't help but smile when she hears people talk about being a local.
After 28 years of living here and contributing to Bega Valley life Joyce said she was not a "long time local" but in her heart she always felt she belonged from the minute her family moved to the Bega Valley.
"My husband and two children holidayed here for many years before we decided that this was where we wanted to live and I have lived here now for 28 years," Joyce said.
Sadly Joyce's husband Neil died almost 20 years ago but during their time together in the Bega Valley, Neil who was a musician, along with Kelly Pettigrove, started the Sapphire Coast Concert Band, in which senior musicians mentored young up and coming musicians. Joyce is proudly the band's patron.
At 82 years of age Joyce has led an interesting life which included living in several different countries.
She was born in Egypt, and her mother was Greek and Austrian. Her father was English, serving with the British Air Force in Egypt during World War II.
"We were evacuated to England when I was two, then lived in Germany and Malta before coming to Australia when I was 15," Joyce said.
"We lived in Victoria where I became very involved with the arts and the community. I served 11 years on the Oakleigh City Council with one of those years as mayor."
Joyce was also a Justice of the Peace and Bail Justice for 19 years.
"While on holiday at Merimbula, I used to attend the Bega Valley Council meetings and decided I would stand for council when we moved here.
"When we arrived in 1996, the council had been sacked and this gave me time to get more involved with the community and prepare my campaign," Joyce said.
She was elected to Bega Valley Shire Council in 2002 and served for over six years.
"During that time I was heavily involved with the construction of the Pambula Bridge, Bega Hospital, Pambula Pool, Wolumla Tip, Tura Beach Woolworths and chemist and many other projects. This helped me to understand the workings of this beautiful area and it's people," Joyce said.
The arts have been a source of pleasure for Joyce and have shaped the way her life progressed.
She was secretary, then president over many years of the Clayton Arts Council in Victoria and went on to be involved in the Merimbula and District Arts Group where she served as president for 11 years.
Joyce taught painting and has been a longstanding member of the arts group regularly displaying her artwork during exhibitions and art shows.
"The Merimbula Evening VIEW Club has been part of my life since coming here and the Pambula Pool where I swam regularly has kept me fit.
"I met Neil by singing with his band and enjoyed my time with our local 'Spirit Allegro' choir. I performed many times with the 'Belles and Beaux of St Clement's' Music Hall Group through my Anglican Church of St Clements in Merimbula," Joyce siad.
But the highlight of her year was always the Merimbula Jazz Festival, Joyce said and each year she could be seen dressed to impress in her glitter and feathers, taking part in the parade.
"Sadly now my body tells me it is time to downsize and move back to my family and new great grandson in Melbourne. I absolutely love the Bega Valley and all the wonderful folk who have shared those amazing years with me," Joyce said.
"Many thanks to all my dear friends, supportive neighbours, members of the Merimbula Arts Group, Bega Council, Spirit Allegro, Merimbula VIEW Club, Pambula Pool, St Clement's Church, Tura Beach Woolworths and chemist, Dr Janet Watterson, Peta Couchman, Bill Tuckwell and many other businesses around the area and of course thanks for all the support I have always received as needed over the years from the Merimbula News Weekly in the course of my community involvement."
Joyce said she would never forget her time here and hoped to visit from time to time, especially for the Jazz Festival in June.
"My sincere thanks for being able to share the past 28 years with you in the beautiful Bega Valley," Joyce said.
