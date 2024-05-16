Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

Listen to a wide range of jazz styles from trad through to swing, modern and fusion; there's something for everyone. Jazz Lover tickets are just $125 for an entire weekend of music June 7-10 for over 25 hours of music in each of six venues. The festival also includes gospel and swing jazz choir workshops where attendees get to be part of the program. The Lantern Walk on Saturday evening gives everyone a chance to be creative with their lanterns and enjoy the walk along the foreshore from Spencer Park to Market Street. See more details/tickets at merimbulajazz.org.au.