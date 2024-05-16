Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

May 17 - June 5
Spiral Gallery's latest exhibition celebrates First Nations artists living on Yuin Country. From May 17 to June 5, the exhibition featuring Indigenous artists Don Atkinson, Sabrina Canavan, Rhiannon Chapman, Amanda Close, Jidi Cooper, Sean Deaves, Toni Hill, Troy Lenihan, Olivia Matthews, Marcus Mundy, Alison Simpson, Emma Stewart and Lucinda Thurston. Opening event on Saturday, May 18 at 10am-12pm. Enjoy morning tea and meet the artists. Welcome to Country at 11am. The exhibition will be opened by Kristy McBain, Member for Eden-Monaro. Presented with the financial assistance of South East Arts and Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support. Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St Bega. Open Mon-Fri 10am-4pm, Sat 10am-1pm. www.spiralgallery.org.au.
Nethercote, May 18
Nethercote Music Factory returns this Saturday, May 18, with a line up of amazing musicians. Get in early to secure your slot on the blackboard. PA provided. Doors open 5.30pm, sausage sizzle from 6pm, supper available. $5 donation cover charge. Nethercote Hall, Lot 4 Back Creek Rd, Nethercote.
Bega, May 19
Hot off its sold out 2023 UK Tour, A Taste of Ireland- The Irish Music and Dance Sensation returns with a performance that is "Celtic for this decade". Laugh, cry and jig into the night with a show that has entertained thousands. Dancers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance join an acclaimed cast of champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, as they blend Irish charm with mind-blowing talents to present an unforgettable night of entertainment. Bega Valley Civic Centre, 4pm. Tickets via Trybooking
May 24-26
The Band of the Royal Military College Duntroon is heading to the Far South Coast for a series of gigs. The large band of professional musicians can pivot from pomp and ceremony to popular rock music and promise a fun and lively show. As well as tying in with the centenary celebration of the Bega Soldiers Memorial in Bega, the band will also play shows in Merimbula and Narooma. Catch them at the Merimbula RSL Club Friday, May 24; St Patrick's Catholic Church Bega Saturday, May 25; and Club Narooma Sunday, May 26. The Club Narooma show is free. Contact the venues for further details.
Candelo, June 5
This year marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment. The 2024 Bournda EEC World Environment Day dinner speakers are Ruzika Soldo, head of impact and engagement with UNICEF Australia and Kelly Pfeiffer, zoo education officer with Taronga-Western Plains Zoo. At Candelo Town Hall from 6pm. Buffet meal by the Cowsnest Community Farm volunteers and all funds raised will go to supporting Potoroo Palace Native Animal Sanctuary. Tickets just $30 via Trybooking
June 7-10
Listen to a wide range of jazz styles from trad through to swing, modern and fusion; there's something for everyone. Jazz Lover tickets are just $125 for an entire weekend of music June 7-10 for over 25 hours of music in each of six venues. The festival also includes gospel and swing jazz choir workshops where attendees get to be part of the program. The Lantern Walk on Saturday evening gives everyone a chance to be creative with their lanterns and enjoy the walk along the foreshore from Spencer Park to Market Street. See more details/tickets at merimbulajazz.org.au.
Tarraganda, June 14
Together Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill are 'Half Light, a musical duo whose music encapsulates Celtic folk melodies and songs, and then weave them together to create fresh and exciting arrangements. Featuring traditional and original compositions, Half Light aim to transport listeners to faraway lands with one melody and have them tapping their toes with the next. The pair return to Tarraganda Hall on Friday, June 14, with the show starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at renniepearsonmusic.com.
