Singer-songwriter Felicity Dowd wins Australian Folk Alliance's Youth Folk Artist of The Year award

James Parker
By James Parker
November 2 2023 - 3:48pm
Felicity Dowd with her medal after she won the Youth Artist of the Year award. Picture supplied
Since she moved into her vintage, turquoise blue-striped 1974 Travelhome Caravan named "Van Morrison" a year ago, singer-songwriter Felicity Dowd has been doing the NSW South Coast proud.

