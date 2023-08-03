Bega District News
Felicity Dowd's new single Honeycomb & Glue captures the complexity of relationships

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Written in her dorm room at university and based on two words she had scribbled on a piece of paper, singer songwriter Felicity Dowd has captured the complexity of relationships and the power of sticking together in her latest single Honeycomb & Glue.

