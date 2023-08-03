Written in her dorm room at university and based on two words she had scribbled on a piece of paper, singer songwriter Felicity Dowd has captured the complexity of relationships and the power of sticking together in her latest single Honeycomb & Glue.
"When I was younger I used to take one or two words and try and write a song based off of them, so this was kind of me going back into my roots and back into some of those writing challenges I did when I was about 13, 14," Felicity said.
"I sat there and I was looking for a way they kind of fit together, and the sticky aspect, the connection between those words really stood out to me, and it was done in about 20 minutes.
"I remember recording this tiny little video of me playing it and posting it on my [Instagram] story, just to be like, 'Hey, what's everyone's thoughts, I just came up with this?'
"It was a very quick song, it was one of those ones that kind of just fell out of me, but honestly, they can be some of the best songs, they're just so real and it's exactly how you feel."
Added to Apple Music's Aussie Country playlist on release, Honeycomb & Glue is about the couples that don't make sense on paper, they're a bit abrasive, but no matter what, they end up sticking together and supporting one another through thick and thin.
Felicity said she was so excited about how her career had been building, but said it was sometimes difficult to take the time to stop and appreciate the successes, due to life admin, working and university studies.
"When I do get those achievements, I do love to just sit and think about it," Felicity said.
"If I knew that these things were going to happen, six years ago, I would have been like, 'No, no way, that's not going to happen', I would have been so proud of myself.
"As Australians we do have that tendency to kind of undersell ourselves a little bit and be like, 'we can have dreams but you might not get there'.
"But it's incredible to see so many people actually achieving those dreams.
"I think we do achieve so much within our lives. It's important to look back and celebrate those wins, and obviously look at the losses as well, but it's all the parts of the journey that make up who we are as people."
