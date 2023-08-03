Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Menagerie of marine animals surprise fishermen near Eden on the NSW Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Neil, along with his best fishing mate Grant, putted out from Eden on the Far South Coast of NSW, the pair could not fathom the trip that would ensue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.