Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Winter grass fires on NSW Far South Coast a warning for what's to come

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As billowing smoke covered the landscape of Coopers Gully, north-west of Bega on the Far South Coast, 14 trucks with at least 34 firefighters were working tirelessly to contain the grass fire threatening properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.