Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Woolworths Care Leader of the Year for NSW awarded to Tura Beach employee

James Parker
By James Parker
November 1 2023 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant customer service manager for Woolworths Tura Beach Jan Wheeler. Picture by James Parker
Assistant customer service manager for Woolworths Tura Beach Jan Wheeler. Picture by James Parker

She is the kind of friend you want, the bubbly personality and benevolent Jan Wheeler is the type of person to hear about a diagnosis, find the appropriate registered charity, and then devote her time to fundraising and raising awareness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.