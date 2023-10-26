Bega District News
Eden Whale Festival features handcrafted 'beached whale' sand sculpture on shores of Aslings Beach

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:59am, first published October 26 2023 - 5:30pm
Peter Redmond carefully shapes the whale sand sculpture on Aslings Beach in Eden. Picture by Eden Whale Festival
Rather than being 'beached' having washed up on the shores of Aslings Beach, Australian professional sand sculptor Peter Redmond redefined the term during the Eden Whale Festival on October 14, with his creation of a whale made from the beach itself.

