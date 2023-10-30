Through a rich tapestry of musical styles, an audience at the historic Tarraganda Hall will be enchanted and serenaded as a soaring wooden flute and Irish tin whistles, resounding steel-string and Spanish guitars, creative heartfelt songs, and infectious toe-tapping hypnotic rhythms transport them to faraway lands.
With a unique blend of original and traditional folk tunes, Half Light's Celtic folk duo Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill will take the stage at 7.30pm on Friday, November 3, as part of a tour across Victoria, Canberra, New South Wales, and Tasmania.
Opening for the Tarraganda show will be Bega Valley musician, Charlotte Lyngbye, who is an accomplished singer, songwriter and guitarist, and has performed for over two decades with jazz ensembles, in a medieval a cappella quartet, and at folk festivals.
Rennie said he was really looking forward to the event having never travelled to the area previously, and said a highlight of his was meeting new people.
"One of my favourite things about coming to small areas like Tarraganda is often the community gets right behind the show and it really makes it such a fun experience," he said.
"We get to come and bring our music from outside, and everyone gets together, we sort of rock up and there's awesome energy.
"It's just in general, a great time."
READ ALSO:
As luminaries in the folk music scene of New Zealand and Australia, musician and songwriter Bob, and musician and instrumental composer Rennie, have shared their craft with NZ's Irish music school 'Ceol Aneas' and numerous festivals and workshops.
"One of the things that is most exciting for us is to bring our original music to these places," Rennie said.
"Obviously we're playing a mixture of traditional and original [music], but we've been doing a lot of creative stuff and writing a lot of new music, and we're really excited to bring it to people."
Tickets at $25, click here to purchase or for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.