Melbourne Chamber Orchestra to perform at Merimbula and Mallacoota

By Staff Reporters
October 30 2023 - 1:09pm
Melbourne Chamber Orchestra returns to Merimbula
Voice and strings strings come together when award-winning baritone Stephen Marsh joins Sophie Rowell and musicians from the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra (MCO) to tour the concert Poets & Fighters, at The Twyford, Merimbula, on November 3.

