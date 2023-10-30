Melbourne Chamber Orchestra returns to Merimbula

Voice and strings strings come together when award-winning baritone Stephen Marsh joins Sophie Rowell and musicians from the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra (MCO) to tour the concert Poets & Fighters, at The Twyford, Merimbula, on November 3.
The program draws together four composers from three continents, spanning the last 125 years.
The cool panache of Ravel's iconic string quartet and the gravitas of Barber's early masterpiece Dover Beach will meet with the music of two of Australia's most enduring and loved composers, Carl Vine and Richard Meale.
"MCO was so warmly welcomed by the Merimbula community last year that we're looking forward to returning," MCO artistic director Sophie Rowell said.
The tour also includes Mallacoota and it will be the MCO's third visit since the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires.
"I hope this amazing program both relaxes and inspires them," Ms Rowell said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Performed by:
The MCO will perform at The Twyford, Merimbula November 3 at 7.30pm and at Mallacoota Golf Club November 4 at 2.30pm.
Tickets $30 (concessions available) can be booked through trybooking.com
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.