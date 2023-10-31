Extracting patients from trapped vehicles is just one of the many tasks Bega District Volunteer Rescue squad (VRA) does to assist the community, and now, with the help of an IMB Bank Community Foundation grant, it is adding another piece of life-saving equipment to its kit.
On Monday, October 30, IMB Bank Community Foundation announced funding for 55 diverse not-for-profit and grassroots projects, taking the total funding pledged by the Foundation to $12million since 1999, helping over 900 community groups.
As part of the Holmatro Pentheon Series, a telescopic ram will join VRA's previously purchased spreader and cutter, which all run off purpose-built batteries, reducing the time needed for setup.
READ ALSO:
Captain of Bega VRA Zac Willis said the battery-operated telescopic ram was an important utility to have on hand in the Bega Valley.
It will allow his team to do dashboard rolls, free patients trapped underneath steering wheels or the dash itself, bolstering their rescue vehicle capability.
"We'll make a relief cut in part of the car, and put the [ram] between two points and spread it out and create a bigger opening," Mr Willis said.
"Or lever parts of the vehicle around to create a bigger space to usually free somebody that's trapped or confined inside," he said.
"It's the next step up from hydraulic, it's just a totally portable device like the other ones, just that little bit quicker to access and get going straight away from the get go, than setting up a pump and hoses and hooking up hydraulic stuff," Mr Willis said.
"Just grab it off the truck and go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.