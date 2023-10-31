Bega District News
IMB Bank Community Foundation grant supports Bega District Volunteer Rescue squad with new equipment

James Parker
By James Parker
October 31 2023 - 4:35pm
Captain Zac Willis at Bega District Volunteer Rescue Squad base. Picture by James Parker
Extracting patients from trapped vehicles is just one of the many tasks Bega District Volunteer Rescue squad (VRA) does to assist the community, and now, with the help of an IMB Bank Community Foundation grant, it is adding another piece of life-saving equipment to its kit.

