Sapphire Community Pantry founders Peter Buggy and Christine Welsh were given a fitting send-off on Saturday - a huge spread of home-cooked delights at Ricky's Place.
Christine and Peter have retired from the board of Sapphire Community Projects to focus on other endeavours.
However, not before the volunteer team at Ricky's Place gave them a hearty meal and rousing cheer.
Christine and Peter have been bywords for the Sapphire Community Pantry, which has been a huge success in offering low cost and free food to people in need, including those affected by bushfires and cost of living crisis.
However, since moving to the region in 2013, the couple has been busy not only developing the pantry in Bega, but also helping set up Pearl's Place in Pambula, the Eden community pantry, a mobile service delivering low-cost meals to outlying villages like Bemboka, and reinvigorating the volunteer-run social enterprise of Ricky's Place.
On Saturday, Christine said it was time for some "fresh ideas and new blood" to keep Sapphire Community Projects forging ahead.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Asked what her highlights were of her time with the enterprise, Christine said "that it worked".
"That's the big highlight. That it worked, and that a total lack of knowledge did not impede success," she said with her lovely big smile.
She also said the close network of friends developed over the years was also a major highlight of their time.
"Good people, good friends and seeing how the various enterprises have made such a difference to so many people," Christine said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.