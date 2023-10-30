Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Sapphire Community Pantry founders celebrated on their retirement from committee

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
October 30 2023 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sapphire Community Pantry founders Peter Buggy and Christine Welsh were given a fitting send-off on Saturday - a huge spread of home-cooked delights at Ricky's Place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.