Ways to stay safe around beaches this summer

Summer is just around the corner and Bega Valley Shire Council is reminding beach lovers to stay safe and enjoy the season responsibly.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor, Russell Fitzpatrick said residents and visitors were spoiled for choice with the region boasting "the longest coastline of any council in NSW" adding that there were "plenty of spectacular beaches to choose from".
"This year, before getting your feet wet, take some time to prepare your activities and you'll go home with some great memories," he said.
"It's important to remember that a beautiful beach can also be a dangerous beach, with 339 people sadly drowning while swimming at Australian beaches, rivers and creeks last year."
"Surf lifesavers are experts at reading the always-changing conditions and they are there to ensure you are swimming in the safest possible place," he said.
Pambula Beach, Tathra and Bermagui Beaches have established Surf Life Saving clubs. Volunteers of the clubs have started weekend and public holiday patrols for the summer season over the recent school holidays, with Bermagui taking a break until 4 November.
Cr Fitzpatrick said the volunteer community service will be supplemented by professional contract lifeguards funded by Council over the summer school holiday period.
"This service runs at Horseshoe Bay and Camel Rock in Bermagui, Tathra, Short Point, Bar Beach and Main Beach in Merimbula, Pambula Beach and Aslings Beach in Eden," he said.
"Combining the two services enables patrolled beaches to operate seven-days-a-week during the busy summer school holiday period."
Cr Fitzpatrick said the rules were simple when it came to enjoying time in the water this summer.
"You should not swim at an un-patrolled beach, doing so endangers your life and the lives of those who may try to rescue you," he said.
"Last year, many of us heard the heartbreaking stories of people drowning on NSW beaches who had attempted to save family members caught in a rip current. Don't be that person. Swim between the flags."
Cr Fitzpatrick said there were other coastal activities that people needed to be careful with which he deemed to be equally dangerous.
"Rock fishing is another popular activity in the Bega Valley, but it's important to be aware of the risks involved. This activity is considered Australia's most deadly sport, accounting for 4% of all drowning deaths," he said.
"To stay safe when rock fishing, wear a lifejacket and non-slip shoes. Your chances of survival increase by 50% if you're wearing a lifejacket, and in NSW, it's legally required to wear a lifejacket while rock fishing."
Cr Fitzpatrick said those wanting to go rock fishing ought too consider bringing a friend with them in case of an emergency and to keep alert of any weather and water condition changes.
"Our estuaries, river mouths and waterways are beautiful but can also be very dangerous even though they may look calm. Tides can create very strong currents so please be very careful, particularly when using watercraft, and be aware of your ability and those in your care," he said.
"Summer is a time for getting out and exploring our wonderful beaches. By following these simple tips you can help ensure that you and your loved ones have a safe and enjoyable summer in the Bega Valley Shire."
For more information on beach safety, visit the Surf Life Saving NSW website or download their Beachsafe app.
Weekend volunteer Surf Life Saving patrols run through to April. Patrolled beaches are easily identified by the presence of red and yellow flags near the waterline.
