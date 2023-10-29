Bega District News
Coolagolite bushfire support centre at Bermagui SLSC

By Marion Williams
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 9:26am
Some of the people at the Bermagui Bushfire Recovery Centre when it operated the first time. Chaplain Karen Paull, Disaster Recovery Network Chaplain, Jane Simmons of Anglicare, Carlin Stanford of NSW Reconstruction Authority, Jessica Shearer of Service NSW Bega, Deb Parsons of Salvation Army Bega, Lisa Clark of Red Cross Emergency Services Narooma and Jeremy Hillman of NSW Reconstruction Authority. Picture by Marion Williams
The bushfire recovery centre to support people impacted by the Coolagolite Road bushfire is reopening on Tuesday, October 31 (noon-7pm) and Wednesday, November 1 (10am-4pm).

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

