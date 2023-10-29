The bushfire recovery centre to support people impacted by the Coolagolite Road bushfire is reopening on Tuesday, October 31 (noon-7pm) and Wednesday, November 1 (10am-4pm).
Heidi Stratford of the NSW Reconstruction Authority announced it would be reactivated while speaking at the Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum in Bermagui on October 22.
She said they were reactivating it because "sometimes people need a bit of time to figure out what they need".
Ms Stratford said people can also access support services through Anglicare in Cobargo.
She said 103 people had already accessed the bushfire recovery centre.
It has agencies to help with physical and mental health, financial counselling, insurance claims and the immediate needs of primary producers.
At the community forum Bega Valley Shire Council CEO Anthony McMahon encouraged people to contact the NSW Reconstruction Authority with their needs.
"It can try to get funding and it will assist," he said.
Ms Stratford said they were still in the process of ascertaining the need to see if they could get help from agencies like BlazeAid and Disaster Relief Australia.
"The more information we have and the faster we get it, the better," she said.
Jeremy Hillmer, senior manager of NSW Reconstruction Authority's South East team, said Service NSW is their key agency because it administers grants and support and registers people in their system.
That means people will be notified as more grants and assistance become available.
If you cannot be at the centre in person, register your need for support with Service NSW on 13 77 88.
There is financial counselling from Rural Financial Counselling Service and Anglicare.
Legal Aid is there to help with tenancy, debt and credit issues, the fine print of insurance policies and will assist with any issues with insurers.
NSW Health's representatives include mental health clinicians and public health advisors who advise on things like contaminated water tanks.
Rural Aid offers counselling services and can provide registered primary producers with support around feed, water tanks and water supply.
There are multiple layers of psychological, social and emotional support including volunteers from Red Cross and Anglicare.
People who cannot get to the centre can ring the 24 hour NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.
It is a triage service and can book appointments with bushfire recovery clinicians who are trained in the unique trauma of bushfire.
Mr Hillman said even if people did not lose property, having to evacuate or being near the fires can be traumatising and they are encouraged to visit the centre.
