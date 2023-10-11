People impacted in any way by the Coolagolite Road bushfire can access a range of support services at the Bermagui Bushfire Recovery Centre.
It was established at the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club by the NSW Reconstruction Authority and is open 12-7pm on Thursday, October 12, and 10am-4pm on Friday, October 13.
There are agencies to help with physical and mental health, financial counselling, insurance claims and the immediate needs of primary producers.
Jeremy Hillmer, senior manager of NSW Reconstruction Authority's South East team, said about 20 people visited the centre in its first three hours of opening on Wednesday, October 11.
"It can take a while for people to be ready to come here, be ready to leave their land and at the moment they are exhausted," he said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Hillmer said Service NSW is their key agency because it administers grants and support and registers people in their system.
That means people will be notified as more grants and assistance become available.
If you cannot be there in person, register your need for support with Service NSW on 13 77 88.
Carlin Stanford, a Bermagui resident and manager of NSW Regional Authority's South East team, said the Salvation Army has a small grant to give people vouchers.
There is financial counselling from Rural Financial Counselling Service and Anglicare.
Legal Aid is there to help with tenancy, debt and credit issues and the fine print of insurance policies and will assist if there are issues with insurers.
NSW Health's representatives include mental health clinicians and public health advisors who advise on things like contaminated water tanks.
Rural Aid offers counselling services.
"If you are a registered primary producer they can provide support around feed, water tanks and water supply," Ms Stanford said.
There are multiple layers of psychological, social and emotional support.
Red Cross volunteers are giving people information on well-being and dealing with trauma.
Anglicare volunteers trained in psychological first aid are supporting people while they visit the centre.
People who cannot get to the centre can ring the 24 hour NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.
It is a triage service and can book appointments with bushfire recovery clinicians who are trained in the unique trauma of bushfire.
Mr Hillman said even if people did not lose property, having to evacuate or being near the fires can be traumatising and they are encouraged to visit the centre.
There is a free community BBQ from 4.30-6.30pm on Thursday to bring people together.
"We know communities always recover best with themselves so we try to facilitate that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.