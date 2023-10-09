An emerging singer/songwriter who attended Narooma Public School and Bega High School will launch her debut EP at Four Winds on October 15.
Rune Alith was born surrounded by music.
She grew up off the grid in Deua National Park listening to tapes of musicians like Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Phil Collins.
From a young age, her mother took her to live music at places like Murrah Hall.
"Having a solo show there last year was a special experience as this is where my first memories of live music were."
READ ALSO:
One of her earliest public performances outside of school was in Year 6 with a friend at Tilba's Dromedary Hotel.
She also performed at the Tilba Easter Festival and at Tilba's Small Hall.
"Regionally, as a young child, I was so supported to explore music.
"Things like Battle of the Bands and playing around the campfire with friends.
"It was a huge part of our upbringing."
Nevertheless one teacher at Bega High School was hugely influential.
"Mrs Colewell taught us to listen deeply to music, to really deconstruct it and listen to every instrument in a song.
"That opened up a whole new world."
Since studying creative arts - not music - at University of Melbourne, Rune Alith has lived in Sydney, London, regional Victoria and the Northern Rivers.
While living in Byron Bay's hinterland her neighbour taught her the basics of piano.
Chris Costello, who has his own band and recording studio, has been an "incredible teacher".
From there she returned to the Far South Coast during the Black Summer bushfires.
Despite being a mother, visual artist, facilitator of creative workshops and an entrepreneur, she recorded her debut EP at Four Winds a year ago.
Ms Alith said her music is full of emotion based on her life experiences and her perspective of other people's experiences.
"One thing that encourages me to keep writing is that it touches people."
She loves playing at small intimate venues and to play at The Windsong Pavilion is a dream come true.
Speaking on her return home after evacuating during the Coolagolite Road bushfire Rune Alith said "music is an anchor in these tender times".
Buy tickets for the launch of her EP HOME at 5pm, Sunday, October 15, at Windsong Pavilion here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.