Zac Willis, who has been captain of Bega District Volunteer Rescue Squad (VRA) for the past five years, is a finalist in the Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards (RESCA).
The prestigious awards honour unsung heroes of outstanding community service.
On Monday, June 19, when we caught up with Mr Willis, he was returning his rapid response vehicle to the base on Tarraganda Lane, signing off from a rescue.
A man in his mid-90s had used a ladder to climb on top of the garage of his red brick dwelling, before shimmying across to the side door on the second level, but got in a bit of trouble.
"We got activated to go and assist an elderly gentleman at Bermagui," Mr Willis said.
"He'd locked himself out of his house and tried to climb back up to the second storey to get back in, but then couldn't get back in either, so we got called.
"We're pretty well on call 24/7, 365 days a year."
The full-time electrician at the cheese factory, and young father, said he was surprised when he found out he was a RESCA finalist.
"It's a great honour. When I got the call from the person from RESCA to say that I'd been nominated and been shortlisted as one of the four finalists just for VRA, I was shocked," Mr Willis said.
"It's really pleasing to know that I've had that effect on some people, and I'm doing good in the community."
At 18, Mr Willis joined Buckajo RFS, before his close friend, rescue operator and training officer Bowen Finnerty invited him to give the VRA a try.
"I turned up and never left. I've got an absolute passion for it, did my training, got through two years, and then pretty well got nominated into the captain's role," Mr Willis said.
Bega District Volunteer Rescue Squad attend a number of rescues within the community, with a large jurisdiction from Yellow Pinch to Tathra, Bermagui to the top of Brown Mountain.
The majority of rescues include general land rescues, road crashes and extractions, domestic and industrial rescues, assisting ambulances with remote access, gaining access to houses, manual handling jobs.
Team members are also qualified for vertical rescues, and have assisted in animal rescues, including a kangaroo stuck on a roof in Bega, a koala stuck in a tree, and chickens loose near a petrol station.
"Unfortunately, there is the bad side of it, but a lot more good outcomes than bad," Mr Willis said, sharing there was strong camaraderie and support within the tight knit group.
VRA 871 is the primary rescue vehicle which contains "anything and everything on it," including a new portable pump, on-board compressors for inflating Kevlar bags to lifting heavy vehicles, wheel chocks for stabilising vehicles, and their new cordless jaws of life; a tool that is used to cut through cars and rip open vehicles' doors to release stricken occupants.
"[You] can an never have enough volunteers. As long as you're at least 18, fit and able, driver's licence is very handy, [and] first aid certificate is essential, but you can get one after you've joined," Mr Willis said.
If you are interested in joining or want more information, click here
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
