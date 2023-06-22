Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bega Volunteer Rescue Squad captain a finalist in emergency services community awards

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Zac Willis at Bega VRA. Picture by James Parker.
Captain Zac Willis at Bega VRA. Picture by James Parker.

Zac Willis, who has been captain of Bega District Volunteer Rescue Squad (VRA) for the past five years, is a finalist in the Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards (RESCA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.