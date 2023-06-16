Bega District News
Merimbula Marine Rescue volunteer Stewart Dietrich has been named a RESCA finalist

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
Marine Rescue Merimbula volunteer Stewart Dietrich in Merimbula. Picture by James Parker.
From dinner with the Queen to Marine Rescue Merimbula volunteer, Stewart Dietrich has been named a finalist in the Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards (RESCA), which honour unsung heroes of outstanding community service.

