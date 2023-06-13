The sun shines on WinterSun 2023 in Merimbula

WinterSun organiser Lynn McCool said she was very pleased with the way the event went over the June long weekend.
The event incorporates a taste of local produce with some winter swims, the Wharf to Wharf walk/run and music in a traffic-free outdoor space in the heart of Merimbula's CBD.
There were so many at the swims, particularly the short dash to Mitchies Jetty, numbers have grown and people are enjoying it," Ms McColl said.
Between 40-50 people took part in the 1.2km swim and others also came to watch, Ms McColl said.
READ ALSO:
A new event for this year's third WinterSun was the Pups on Sups.
"It was a small field but people loved the fun aspect of it. The winner was a dog dressed as Wonder Woman," Ms McColl said.
She said StreetFest went well with the food and music bringing people into town all afternoon.
"People loved the food stalls and the retailers did well."
There were about 60 entrants from the Wharf to Wharf with the winner running it in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 57 seconds, Ms McColl said.
"If you're not a skier but love the outdoors this is an opportunity for eco tourism."
Last year's event benefittted from a grant but this year it was thanks to sponsors that it went ahead.
"We got great support; some liked enough to invest in it and some even came to us.
"It's about making people feel positive about the town and increasing year-round visitation," Ms McColl said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.