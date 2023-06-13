Bega District News
The sun shines on WinterSun 2023 in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 12:23pm
Never mind the temps - just get in a swim. Swimmers jump in at WinterSun. Picture by Michael Blyde
WinterSun organiser Lynn McCool said she was very pleased with the way the event went over the June long weekend.

