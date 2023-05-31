When natural disasters occur or there are electrical issues within the district, losing power to any property can be detrimental, especially if it is a business dedicated to helping the community.
Sapphire Community Pantry, founded by Peter Buggy and Christine Welsh, know exactly what it is like to lose freezers of food due to power outages, so they have invested in a Tesla Powerwall battery.
The Powerwall stores solar electricity, detects outages, is a backup energy source when the grid goes down, and provides a mobile app to monitor energy production and consumption.
"The solar battery project was something we had in mind for quite a long time, and we were fortunate to get funding from the Office of Responsible Gambling, which net most of the costs," Mr Buggy said.
Peter Buggy said electricity was one of Sapphire Community Pantry's most rapidly increasing costs - required to keep a multitude of electronic appliances running. He said the pantry's electricity bills had increased by 40 per cent in the last couple of years.
READ ALSO:
"It's not just to lower costs, that's significant, but also to provide us with a battery backup for times of power outage," he said.
"We have had the misfortune of losing four freezers worth of frozen goods not so long ago, when the electricity people decided to cut power on the weekend. Which wasn't pleasant.
"It gives us a lot more security, it lowers our running costs which means we can keep supplying food - rescue food which is the meat - we supply it for free to people in need."
At the installation of the Tesla Powerwall was Clean Energy for Eternity project manager Prue Kelly.
"Since 2006, Clean Energy for Eternity has been working hard with communities around Bega Valley, and other places, to raise awareness of climate change and to promote the use of renewable energy, particularly solar," Ms Kelly said.
"This is a fantastic step forward, we haven't had batteries very long, but to have one of the best batteries available in a magnificent business like this, is just so rewarding.
"I congratulate Sapphire Community Pantry for having the dedication to pull this through."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.